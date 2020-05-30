Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett releases statement on Friday protests

Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement Saturday morning after protests in downtown Indianapolis turned violent Friday night.

Demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Indianapolis Friday afternoon to stand in solidarity with protests across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed after an officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The former officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with Floyd’s murder.

Read the full story here.

Source: theindychannel.com

