Trump Sticks By Allegations On Mail-In Voting

President Trump is sticking by unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in mail-in voting. During a White House photo-op, Trump insisted that there is tremendous potential for fraud and abuse. There have been increased calls for more mail-in voting due to health concerns about in-person voting during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Trump talked about “ballot harvesting” and said the U.S. would be the “laughing stock of the world” if more mail-in voting is allowed.

(Source–Business Insider)

 

Donald Trump , Mail-In Voter Fraud , Trump Mail-In Voting Allegations

 1 hour ago
05.29.20
