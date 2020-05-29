Trump Sticks By Allegations On Mail-In Voting

President Trump is sticking by unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in mail-in voting. During a White House photo-op, Trump insisted that there is tremendous potential for fraud and abuse. There have been increased calls for more mail-in voting due to health concerns about in-person voting during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Trump talked about “ballot harvesting” and said the U.S. would be the “laughing stock of the world” if more mail-in voting is allowed.

“So…what is the world now?”

(Source–Business Insider)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: