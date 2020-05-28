Marion County to begin some Phase 3 reopening June 1: Here’s what that means for you

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County will begin transitioning to some of the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan starting June 1.

“Indianapolis saw a very different Memorial Day weekend this year,” Hogsett said. “We are in this together, but only if we commit to protecting one and other when we take these first steps.”

Starting this weekend, Marion County will begin some steps of the governor’s Phase 3 reopening plan.

Those steps include —

Effective May 29:

Houses of worship can resume indoor service at 50% capacity, providing congregates engage in social distancing and wear face-covering.

There will be no cap on outdoor services that are socially distanced.

The June 1 move into Phase 3 includes the following:

Restaurants may serve at 50% total capacity indoor and outdoor, so long as staff continue wearing PPE and patrons can keep 6 feet of distance from other tables.

Shopping malls and retail can increase to 75% of capacity with continued social distancing.

Public gatherings are capped at 50 individuals.

Salons may re-open by appointment only, provided PPE is worn and other social distancing measures are met.

Fitness centers may open at 50% capacity; community pools may also open at 50% capacity with a cap of 100 people total

“The data has continued to point in the right direction, and my thanks go out to all Indianapolis residents who have followed the guidelines and done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We must remain vigilant even as we continue to reopen our economy, which means wearing face coverings out in public and maintaining social distance when interacting with others.”

Playgrounds, movie theaters, performance venues, bowling allies, museums, and indoor play places must remain closed until later phases.

“Amidst all of this uncertainty, I am confident that the history books will remember this time as a time when our city came together to sacrifice for the common good, Hogsett said. “I’m also confident that our commitment to a data-driven public health policy has saved lives.”

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: