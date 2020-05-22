For some Hoosiers, the wait goes on for unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — Week after week some Hoosiers continue to see no money deposited when they check the status of their unemployment claims.

“It has been really, really hard,” Rebecca Robinson, said.

Robinson is an artist and said she makes a living through art shows and contract work. She applied for unemployment through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program about a month ago. So far she hasn’t received any benefits or any answers.

“You are on hold for 2 to 3 hours, they transfer you next thing you know the most frustrating thing is when the call disconnects and you have to start all over,” Robinson said. “It’s just frustrating and we just need some help.”

She’s not alone.

Robert Downham worked as a driver for Enterprise. He too has been waiting more than a month for his benefits.

“We have just been living off of the savings and pinching pennies,” Downham said.

Downham said he’s not sure how much longer he can do that.

“Just every day expenses, just being able to have gasoline in my car for when we do get called back to work,” Downham said.

