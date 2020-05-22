Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock To Appear In Andre Harrell Tribute Special

The music community is still mourning the loss of record executive Andre Harrell who passed away from heart failure earlier this month at the age of 59. To honor his legacy, a tribute special called “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles” will air on Sunday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will feature appearances from Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Russell Simmons and more. Harrell got his start with Simmons at Rush Productions and later, Def Jam Recordings before finding Uptown Records. Executive produced by Wendy Credle, the show will air commercial free on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul and REVOLT TV, where Harrell served as vice chairman.

(Source-BET)

