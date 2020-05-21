Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Thanks Homeless Man For $300,000 Jackpot

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is thanking a homeless man for his three-hundred-thousand-dollar lottery win in the California’s Mega Millions. Arenas had been in a rush to purchase his weekly ticket when a homeless man approached him for money at the pump. Arenas refused because he said he had just enough to get gas and his usual lottery ticket but promised to return if he won anything. Arenas did return to the gas station the following day to give the homeless man his portion of the winnings. The undisclosed amount made the man break down in tears and start to pray.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

