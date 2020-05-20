Indianapolis closing some streets to accommodate for outdoor seating

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis will close streets in three sections of the city, as restaurants move to offer outdoor seating only for the next six weeks due to COVID-19.

The closures are expected to last until the July 4 weekend.

In Broad Ripple, Broad Ripple Avenue will close from the Monon Trail to College Avenue.

On Mass Ave, the street will be closed from New York and Ohio streets to St. Clair Street and College Avenue.

And near Monument Circle, the southern half of the Circle will be closed. Illinois Street will also be closed from Market to Georgia streets.

