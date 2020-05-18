Sports
Signed Pair of Jordan Rookie Shoes Goes For More Than a Half Million Dollars

An autographed pair of sneakers from Michael Jordan’s rookie season are going for big bucks. The signed pair of Air Jordan Ones the Hall of Famer wore during the 1984-85 season sold for 560-thousand-dollars Sunday at auction. As per Sotheby’s, who sold the shoes, they were in good condition “consistent with signs of game wear.” The shoes are Chicago Bulls colors — white and red with red laces and a black swoosh.

Anybody out there still have their original Air Jordan Ones?

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

