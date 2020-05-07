Indy
HomeIndy

All Stacked Pickle locations closing due to COVID-19 pandemic losses

RTV6 and WTLC weekly news stories

Source: 106.7 WTLC / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Stacked Pickle is closing all of its restaurants after the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in loss income.

The decision comes after Gary Brackett, CEO of Stacked Pickle, evaluated options to reopen once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Brackett is a former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts.

“Unfortunately, the loss of several significant sporting events and a month and a half of business, combined with on-going restrictions and the uncertain duration of this crisis, left us unable to find a viable financial path forward,” Brackett said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Read more from RTV6 here

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , indiana , INDY News , Restaurants , RTV6 News , Stacked Pickle , Stacked Pickle Closing , stay at home order

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
RTV6 and WTLC weekly news stories
All Stacked Pickle locations closing due to COVID-19…
 1 hour ago
05.07.20
Photos
Close