Burglary suspect dead after second IMPD officer-involved shooting in less than 8 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — A burglary suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Four IMPD officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call around 1:30 a.m. at 2200 Woodglen Drive on Thursday, where the officers observed a male outside of the apartment.

As officers were approaching the apartment, the male suspect immediately began shooting at officers with a rifle, according to IMPD.

All four of the officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis EMS.

No officer was injured during this incident.

Just six hours earlier, another man was shot and killed after exchanging fire with IMPD on the city’s northwest side.

