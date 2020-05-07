Indy
IU Health Methodist celebrates 300th recovered COVID-19 patient

Coronavirus Breaking News

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health Methodist Hospital celebrated their 300th successful discharge of a COVID-19 patient on Wednesday with a bit of a party.

James Seekie, 64, was first admitted to Methodist Hospital in critical condition on April 24. Less than two weeks later, his medical staff lined the halls to cheer him on with an emotional farewell on his way out the door and back home.

To celebrate his recovery, “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles played over the hospital intercom while Seekie blew kisses and waved to the staff that helped him through it all.

