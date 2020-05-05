What will the fall semester look like on IU’s Bloomington campus?

BLOOMINGTON — It’s a question college administrators across the country are wrestling with — what will the fall semester look like?

Colleges everywhere shut down in March, midway into the spring semester when COVID-19 became an overriding concern.

In Bloomington, Indiana University President Michael McRobbie is planning for the fall, without knowing exactly what to expect.

“Our faculty and staff have risen to the massive and unprecedented challenge of moving all teaching for our more than 100,000 students across our state from a largely traditional mode of instruction to all virtual classes.” said Mcrobbie. “We now have more than four weeks of fully virtual education behind us, with just one week left in the spring semester. And I simply cannot say enough about IU’s resilient students, who are the lifeblood of our campuses.”

“We are very confident that IU will ultimately return to a full, in-person university experience. This is our overarching goal for every campus, and like everyone else I want that return to happen sooner rather than later! But the seriousness and uncertainty of the pandemic demands caution,” McRobbie said.

“It would not be realistic or even responsible to promise a full resumption of in-person activity in the fall, as the best medical and public health evidence and projections tell us that the novel coronavirus will remain active to some degree, and that the potential for COVID-19 reoccurrence will remain with us until a vaccine is widely deployed,” said McRobbie. “Thus, it is essential that we plan for multiple return scenarios in the coming academic year, including, but not limited to, an in-person experience.

