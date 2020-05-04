The U.S. Postal Service has job openings

Positions posted change frequently. The Postal Service recommends that those seeking employment check each day for newly posted jobs. Posted positions may include, but are not limited to the following:

Postal Service Employee $17.95 an hour: A PSE clerk performs a variety of duties in processing of the mail, in the mail processing or in a customer service facility.

Mail Handler Assistant $16.21 an hour: A MHA loads, unloads, and moves bulk mail and performs duties in the movement and processing of mail in the processing facilities.

City Carrier Assistant $17.29 an hour : A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle in varying road and weather conditions. Weekend and holiday work is required.

Rural Carrier Associate $18.56 an hour: A RCA cases, delivers, and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using either a vehicle provided by the Postal Service or the employee's own vehicle, for which he/she will be compensated.

A RCA cases, delivers, and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using either a vehicle provided by the Postal Service or the employee’s own vehicle, for which he/she will be compensated. Assistant Rural Carrier $18.56 an hour. An ARC delivers packages on Sundays and observed federal holidays. In addition, they may case, deliver, collect mail and packages along a prescribed rural route and provide customers with a variety of services on Saturdays.

Go to www.usps.com [usps.com], click on Indiana and you will see there are a variety of positions open in several ZIP Codes in the Indianapolis area.

