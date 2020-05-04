ISDH announces 5 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Health Department will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics this week at five sites around the state.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (CDT) Monday-Tuesday in East Chicago and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (EDT) Wednesday-Saturday in Lafayette, New Castle, Plymouth and Seymour, according to a news release from ISDH.

The testing clinics are open to symptomatic health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Testing will also be available to people who have symptoms and are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying health conditions, and also those who live in the same residence as someone with one of the priority categories.

Tests will be conducted while supplies last and limited to one person per vehicle. Only Indiana residents who have state-issued identification will be tested.

Testing site locations are:

East Chicago: East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive

Lafayette: Lafayette Jeff High School, 1801 S. 18th Street

New Castle: First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive

Plymouth: Plymouth High School, #1 Big Red Drive

Seymour: Seymour High School, 1350 W. Second St.

