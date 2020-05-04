16-year-old girl killed by stray bullet on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a stray bullet early Sunday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the girl died after she was hit by a stray bullet while riding in a vehicle with her family just before 1 a.m. in the 6000 block of East 38th Street near the intersection with North Arlington Avenue.

The girl was identified as Nya Cope, said Aflie McGinty, Chief Deputy Coroner for the Marion County’s Coroner Office. The cause and manner have not been determined.

A short time later, a second person walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. The person is listed in serious condition. IMPD said the two incidents are not believed to be connected.

