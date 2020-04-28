ISDH reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday, while positive cases of the virus near 16,000.

According to the state health department, a total of 844 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus and 15,961 people people have been diagnosed, an increase of 634 since Saturday.

A total of 88 probable COVID-19 deaths, one more than Saturday, have also been reported. ISDH said probable deaths are that a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

According to the state health department, Marion County continues to have the most deaths and cases in the state with 267 deaths and 4,926 confirmed cases.

A total of 84,476 people have been tested in Indiana with 18.4% testing positive, according to the state health department.

