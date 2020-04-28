GM hiring over 1,000 temp workers at Kokomo plant to help make ventilators

KOKOMO — General Motors plans to hire more than 1,000 temporary full and part-time workers to help produce ventilators at their Kokomo plant.

The company has plans to produce at least 30,000 ventilators by the end of August as part of a $489 million government contract.

Ivy Tech Community College is assisting GM with their hiring process and a virtual job fair is planned for May 6 at 11 a.m. to help applicants learn more about the open positions. To register, visit: https://on.in.gov/vjfr4.

Both full and part-time temporary manufacturing team member positions are available with a starting wage of $16.67 per hour. Holiday pay and health care options are available after 90 days of work.

Part-time employees will receive an average of 16 to 32 working hours per week. Applicants must be able to perform repetitive sitting and standing precision assembly and test work for a minimum of eight to 10 hours per day. Saturday and Sunday work may be required.

