Empowering communities and changing lives!

Join the Indianapolis Urban League and Radio One Indianapolis as we partner with Gleaners, and Second Helpings to distribute food to families on Tuesday, May 5th, at 11am. If you lost your job or had your income reduced due to the Coronavirus, drive by the Indianapolis Urban League located at 777 Indiana Avenue to get free food supplies for your family. First come, first serve while supplies last.

Indianapolis Urban League & Radio One Are Giving Away Free Meals To Local Families! was originally published on praiseindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On 106.7 WTLC: