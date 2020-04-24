INDOT to hold virtual career fair next week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a virtual career fair to fill more than 100 open positions next week.

The event is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. April 30 on Microsoft Teams, an online video conferencing application available for both desktop and mobile devices. The event is rescheduled from a previously announced April 16 event, INDOT said.

Featured jobs include summer seasonal workers, highway technicians, equipment mechanics and construction engineers. Presenters from the Indiana State Personnel Department and INDOT will share information about each position in addition to what it is like to work at the agency and what INDOT has to offer its employees.

