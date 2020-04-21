Preparing for virtual job interviews

The novel coronavirus has changed just about everything we do, making remote conversations the new normal whether for school or work. But, what about landing that next job?

“People are preparing for either their next big role or they may feel like whatever is going on with their employer they may need to shift or pivot,” Shayla Pinner, said.

Pinner is the director of marketing and development at Dress for Success Indianapolis, an organization that prepares women for job interviews. She said virtual interviews are here to stay.

Pinner said like an in-person interview there are several things to consider before a virtual interview, including how you dress and what your surroundings look like behind you. Make sure the room is free of distractions, is well-lit and is quiet.

Pinner said other tips, like how to set up Zoom calls, building a resume and how you should dress are all lessons the Dress for Success Indy team will be sharing during their weekly free virtual ‘Workshop Wednesday.’ Pinner said now is the perfect time to prepare for something new.

Read the full story here.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: