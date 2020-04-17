Kroger, Walmart accept SNAP payments for pickup orders

Those who receive SNAP benefits who are trying to avoid entering grocery stores now have the option in many locales to take advantage of curbside pickup.

On Thursday, Kroger and its family of grocery stores (which include Dillons, Harris Teeter, King Soopers and Ralphs) announced that SNAP benefits can now be used at 2,800 locations nationwide for pickup orders. The pickup orders are low-contact, allowing customers to pick out groceries online.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

