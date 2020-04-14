Obama Slams Wisconsin For Holding Election Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Barack Obama is lashing out against the decision to go ahead with election in Wisconsin. In a Twitter thread Friday, Obama described the vote as a “debacle” after it forced thousands of people out to the polls amid a statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former president added that no one should be “forced to choose between their right to vote and their right to stay healthy.” Obama’s outrage comes after Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled state legislature forced the election to take place last week after it successfully appealed the Democratic governor’s order to delay.

(Source-CNN)

