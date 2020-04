INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral arrangements for the Indianapolis police officer shot and killed in the line of duty have been announced.

Because of the current social distancing guidelines, the public is invited to participate in the funeral service online for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath, according to a press release from the department.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the release.

Read more here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: