One VA Medical employee dies, 57 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Indiana: Everything you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — One employee has died and 57 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indianapolis Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the VA press secretary.

All employees who have tested positive for the virus are in isolation to help prevent spreading the virus to patients and other staff members, VA Press Secretary Christina Noel told ABC News.

At least 1,130 VA employees nationwide have tested positive for the virus, Noel says.

