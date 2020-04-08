More people to answer unemployment calls as Hoosiers wait to receive benefits

The state will have an extra 100 people handling unemployment calls Tuesday after a third-party company was hired to speed up payments.

That is welcome news for two Hoosiers who told RTV6 they are waiting for to receive their benefits after they applied more than two weeks ago.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, on average, it takes 21 days to receive benefits.

In Indiana, unemployment benefits for workers max out at $390 weekly over 26 weeks. However, an extra $600 in weekly payments will be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: theindychannel.com

