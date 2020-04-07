Russell Simmons To Launch Def Comedy Jam Fundraiser

Russell Simmons and Def Comedy Jam are putting together a special program in light of COVID-19 to raise money. The Def Comedy Jam will returned Sunday night to present “Def Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter”, with some of the funniest people in the world. Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the live stream featured appearances by DJ Kid Capri,Chris Rock, Spice Adams, Chris Tucker, Lunelle, Michael Blackson, DL Hughley and others. According to Russell, the proceeds raised will go to essential employees and people in disadvantaged communities, primarily in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Logan section of Philadelphia.

(Source-AllHipHop.com)

