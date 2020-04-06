BP offering gas discount to hospital staff, nurses & first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — BP gas stations have joined the growing list of businesses and large corporations offering discounts to those working in the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the month of April, BP and Amoco will offer a 50 cent per gallon discount on gasoline to first responders, nurses and hospital workers. To receive the discount, you just have to be verified through ID.me, a digital identity verification system that validates a person’s affiliations and allows them to participate in numerous loyalty programs across the country.

Beginning April 6, the company’s ampm stores will also offer free coffee, fountain drinks or hot dogs to all emergency service workers and hospital staff who show their official ID in store as well as offering discounted meal bundles to those in need. There are no ampm stores currently open in Indianapolis.

Read more here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: