Dow Suffers Its Worst First Quarter Ever

The worst first quarter in Dow history is over. The leading index of the nation’s 30 biggest companies lost about 23 percent of its value in the first three months of this year. That’s the largest decline for any quarter since the crash of 1987. It’s also the first time in more than a decade that the S&P 500 finished each of the first three months of a new year lower than it was the preceding month. The Dow dropped 410 points to 21-917. The S&P fell 42 points to 25-84. And the Nasdaq gave up 74 points to 77-hundred.

Well, today is a new month so we’ll see what happens…

(Source-Yahoo Money)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: