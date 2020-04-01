Shaq Denies Friendship With Joe Exotic

Shaquille O’Neal denies having any business dealings with controversial former zoo owner Joe Exotic. O’Neal had a cameo in Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” where O’Neal is seen in footage hanging out with Joe Exotic at his Oklahoma commune where he bred large exotic cats. O’Neal addresses his appearance in the show on his latest episode of his podcast, “The Big Podcast With Shaq,” saying he had no idea any of that stuff was going on. The basketball great went on to say Joe is not his friend and he only visited his zoo a couple of times.

Joe Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22-years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who is also featured in the show.

(Source-ESPN)

