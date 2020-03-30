Two killed after shooting on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of North Emerson Avenue on the report of a person shot, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said in an email.

When they arrived, they found at least three people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds in the area, Sibley said. At least two of the victims have died. A juvenile male was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

