Amazon employees in Staten Island, New York, plan to walk off the job Monday following allegations the retail giant mishandled its response to the ongoing pandemic. Employees are protesting the company’s decision to keep the warehouse open despite news of a confirmed COVID-19 case there last week. Staten Island is one of the five boroughs of New York City. Staten Island is one of the five boroughs of New York City.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: