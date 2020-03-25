Anheuser-Busch brewing more than just beer in response to Covid-19

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s more than just beer these days in the Anheuser-Busch vats.

Zink Distributing, Indiana’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributor, announced today that the brewer is getting into the hand sanitizer business. It will be donated nationwide to partners including the American Red Cross and other non-profits because of the huge demand for sanitizer during the pandemic.

Production has already begun. Each bottle of Anheuser-Busch sanitizer contains 80% alcohol, surpassing the 62% requirement set forth by the Federal Drug Administration.

“Zink Distributing has a long history of providing community support year-round, including in challenging times like what we are facing now,” said Jim Zink, Jr., president of Zink Distributing. “We are pleased Anheuser-Busch is utilizing their vast supply and distribution network to help our fellow Americans as we fight COVID-19.”

