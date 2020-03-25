BREAKING: Senate, White House Agree On $2-Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

The Senate and the Trump administration have a deal for a two-trillion dollar coronavirus economic stimulus package. The White House announced the deal around 1 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday. The agreement came after five straight days of intense negotiations on a bill that will provide relief for businesses, laid-off workers, and families. It’s estimated that more than half the people in the U.S. are under some form of shelter-in-place and non-essential business closure orders from state and local governments. Keep following wtlcfm.com on more details about the Coronavirus Relief Package.

(Source-CNN)

