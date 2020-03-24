Janet Jackson Thanks Essential Workers

View this post on Instagram

Hey u guys! 😊 While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them. 🤗 I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us. • YOU are seen and forever appreciated. Thank U and please stay safe. 🙏🏽 • Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE. Put a heart below to show your love & support. • 🖤❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍🤎