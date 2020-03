Scammers are posing as health officials to steal your data and money. If you receive an email from the World Health Organization do not open it, delete it. They are taking advantage of everyone’s fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

Receive up to the minute confirmed news from the World Health Organization on the WhatsApp. The have launched a Health Alert service with round the clock updates.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/

