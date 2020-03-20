IU Health to begin testing for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health will begin testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 using its pathology laboratory, the hospital announced Friday.

Testing priority is currently given to high-risk, seriously ill patients and health care workers who may have been exposed to the virus.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our communities in Indiana and abroad, and I want our patients to know we are here for them,” said Dennis Murphy, president and chief executive officer. “As more diagnostic testing resources become available, we will expand the number of patients we are able to test.”

COVID-19 testing must be ordered by a physician, and individuals must first complete a COVID-19 screening through their health care provider. Based on the screening results, a health care provider will determine the next best steps for the patient.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: