“Atlanta” Postpones Production Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Season three of “Atlanta” is being put on pause. Sources say production for the FX comedy-drama has been placed on hold for at least two weeks, following the federal declaration of a national emergency due to COVID-19. In true comedic form, writer/producer Stephen Glover took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to add a bit of levity to the situation noting, “Y’all ain’t ever getting Season 3 of Atlanta.” The show was originally scheduled to return with a back-to-back, double-feature of seasons, starting with Season 3 in January 2021 and a quick follow-up of Season 4 in Fall 2021.

(Source-The Root)

