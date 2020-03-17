Hot Spot: Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol Whipping Girlfriend

Coronavirus is taking the NBA, school, work, and Idris Elba! He announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 via his Instagram page after he came in contact with someone who also had coronavirus.

We are wishing him a speedy recovery.

On another note, Hitmaka aka Yung Berg is in trouble for allegedly pistol-whipping his girlfriend. The incident led to her going to the hospital.

India Monee'

