Sending Prayers for Floyd Mayweather

It has been reported earlier this morning that Floyd Mayweather’s kids mother passed away in the driveway of her home in California. Josie Harris(40) was found by police officers; unresponsive and was pronounced dead on scene, officers say that there wasn’t any foul play and as of now they will not rule her death as a homicide. Josie Harris is the mother of 3 out of 4 of Mayweather’s kids. Let’s keep the kids and Floyd in our prayers during this difficult time.

Source: tmz.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: