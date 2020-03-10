Washington Township to relocate Northview Middle School

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township said they are listening to the community as school officials ditch plans to build a new transportation center in favor of a new middle school.

In May, the district will ask Northside residents for a referendum which will fund the district’s plans to relocate Northview Middle School from its current location at 86th and Westfield to a soccer field the district owns at 91st and College.

Right now three other schools and the transportation center currently sit on the same campus and the district is running out of space.

