Many Indiana prisons off-limits to visitors due to virus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus concerns have reached the Indiana Department of Correction.

Chief Communications Officer Dave Bursten says there are no known cases of the virus among staff or offenders at state prisons, but as a precaution, visitation at seven facilities has been suspended indefinitely.

The announcement was made Monday. Here are the facilities:

Heritage Trail Correctional Facility in Hendricks County

Indiana State Prison in LaPorte County

Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis

LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility in LaPorte County

Plainfield Correctional Facility in Hendricks County

Reception Diagnostic Center in Hendricks County

Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County

Read more here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: