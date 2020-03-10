Nelly Hints At Relaunch Of Apple Bottoms Clothing Line

It might be gettin ‘Hot In Herre’ again as Nelly’s Apple Bottoms clothing brand is potentially making a comeback. On Saturday, the “Country Grammar” rapper hinted on his Instagram that the line might soon be relaunched. In the post, Nelly featured a photo of the line’s logo and excitedly made the announcement that “it’s about that time.” The line was launched back in 2003 by Nelly and business partners Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis and Ian Kelly as an alternative women’s denim line. It gained popularity in the hip-hop community and was name-dropped in numerous songs including Flo Rida’s smash hit “Low.” ” Desire for the brand eventually waned with the last ad campaign for the line coming a decade ago.

