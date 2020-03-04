Spike Lee Done Attending Knicks Games This Season

Longtime New York Knicks fan Spike Lee says he won’t be going to anymore New York Knicks games for the rest of the season. The Academy award-winning director told ESPN he won’t be in his courtside seats at Madison Square Garden until next year. It’s because of an incident caught on video that shows Lee arguing with employees over which entrance he should use. Lee said he was just going to drop it until the Knicks put out a statement calling the idea of the director being a victim “laughable.” That and it’ll be another year that the Knicks will be home for the playoffs so why suffer through the next month and a half.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: