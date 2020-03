The actress who bought a billboard in Atlanta to get Tyler Perry’s attention for an acting job will make her debut.

Racquel Bailey will play as a cop on Tyler Pery’s Hit Show on BET ‘Sistas’.

Tyler Perry wasn’t a fan of the billboard but it looks like he has came around to giving her a shot.

Catch ‘Sistas’ on BET Wednesday night @ 9pm.

Source: cnn.com

