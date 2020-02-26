Indy
16-year-old charged with murder of Indy teen siblings accepts plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS — The 16-year-old charged with killing two teen siblings last year in their home last year has accepted a plea agreement.

Lometreus Sanders is being charged as an adult in the murders of Ashlynn and Nicholas Nelson. The siblings were shot and killed on Aug 23, 2019 in their apartment at Postbook Apartments near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

In probable cause documents filed with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, Lometreus admits to the murders and details how he believes it happened.

