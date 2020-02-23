What’s Up in and Around Your City

Station Provided/Radio One

Clouds increase this afternoon according to RTV6, but the rain holds off. Expect a high of 51 today. Perfect day to get out of the house, run some errands, or check out some events going on today.

The WINTER WARM-UP continues at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County. Live music, warm soups, fresh baked bread all on a heated, covered patio. To find out what’s being served go to mallowrun.com

continues at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County. Live music, warm soups, fresh baked bread all on a heated, covered patio. To find out what’s being served go to mallowrun.com American comedian and actor, TONY ROBERTS is town all weekend at Helium Comedy Club. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at heliumcomedy.com.

is town all weekend at Helium Comedy Club. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at heliumcomedy.com. It has finally arrived in Indy, LIT AF 2020 TOUR with Martin Lawrence, Bruce Bruce, DeRay Davis and more hits the city tonight at 7:30pm at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. There are a few tickets left so grab yours at bankerslifefieldhouse.com

To find out more of what’s happening in and around your city, go to AroundIndy.com. Keep listening to WTLC all weekend long for your chance to win tickets to see Erykah Badu and Common in concert as the come to The Farmers Coliseum March 14th.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: