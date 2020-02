J-Lo is proving again she can do it all. The singer, actress and producer is launching a shoe line. Jennifer Lopez says it’s inspired by three cities that are an important part of who she is: New York, Los Angeles and Miami. The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram, still fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show in Florida. The first collection of shoes will hit DSW stores in the spring with handbags to follow.

(Source-Yahoo Lifestyle)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: