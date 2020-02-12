Dems Head To Nevada After New Hampshire Primary

It’s onto Nevada for Democratic presidential candidates after the New Hampshire primary. Nevada holds caucuses on February 22nd. Democrats will also be spending time and money in South Carolina, which holds a primary on February 29th. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the projected winner in New Hampshire, holding off a tough challenge from former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg . Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had a surprising and strong third place finish in the Granite State contest.

Buttigieg was the apparent winner of the muddled Iowa caucuses last week, though his margin over Sanders was razor thin. Sanders has called for a recanvassing of some Iowa precincts. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former VP Joe Biden have a lot of work to do after disappointing finishes in New Hampshire. They finished well behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

So what happens in Nevada? Will there be a repeat win for Sanders or will Buttigieg take Nevada?

(Source–NBCNews.com

