“Birds Of Prey” Soaring In The Box Office Race

A spinoff of the DC Comics “Suicide Squad” franchise is this week’s top film in the U.S. and Canada. “Birds of Prey” took in just over 33-million-dollars in its debut weekend in North America’s theaters. Coming in second is “Bad Boys for Life” — which sold 12-million-bucks worth of tickets. The World War One drama “1917” was third with nine-million-dollars. Rounding out this week’s Top Five are “The Gentlemen” followed by “Gretel and Hansel.” Coming in ninth is “Little Women” followed by “Star Wars — The Rise of Skywalker.”

(Source-The Wrap)

