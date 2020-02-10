Kan-Kan Cinema will be a place for local and independent films

Much like pre-production on a Hollywood blockbuster, the pieces are falling into place in what will soon be Indy’s newest cinema space.

Construction is in full-swing at the Kan-Kan Cinema. The building is situated in the Windsdor Park neighborhood, just northeast of the core of downtown. That location was the first key element in the planning process.

“By being located in a residential area, particularly one like Windsor Park that’s getting a lot of attention near downtown, that allows us to have more opportunities to get truly engaged in the community, which is the goal of being a not-for-profit arts institution,” Kan-Kan Cinema executive director Louise Henderson said.

The Kan-Kan will eventually include four screens, from a 150-seat theater to an intimate 30-seat room. The programming will focus on independent films and locally produced content.

